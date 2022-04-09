WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Law enforcement from Hampden county are spreading awareness about the dangers they face everyday in the field.

Amelia Park Arena in Westfield hosted the first “Hockey for Heroes” event Saturday. Local first responders from Chicopee, Springfield, and Westfield collected funds that will go towards the Hockey for Heroes foundation, spreading awareness and educating people about the dangers that first responders face.

The organization also holds other charitable events for local first responders in need of access to a variety of resources. 22News spoke with Springfield Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood about the significance of the event within the community.

“It works out good to get us all together, to let the families come together, and to have a little fun on the side while we’re making some money for some good charitable causes,” said Clapprood.

Aside from the games, there were also raffles, public skating for the whole family, as well as a guest appearance from Boomer from the Springfield Thunderbirds.