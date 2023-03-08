SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is International Women’s Day, and in celebration of this day, Women on the Vanguard’s hosting their first annual Latina Women’s Day Breakfast.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Ward 1 City Councilor Maria Perez will attend the Women on the Vanguard’s first annual Latina Women’s Day Breakfast Wednesday morning. It will focus on honoring local Latinas, activists, community leaders, organizations, and business owners working to alleviate the needs of women on a broad list of issues.

Mayor Sarno will bring greetings and show his support for women in the community, according to a news release sent to 22News from the City of Springfield. Mayor Sarno said, “I want to thank City Councilor Maria Perez and the Women on the Vanguard for organizing this wonderful event. Councilor Perez is a strong advocate for women and is always there to help care for the health and needs of our community. This first annual Latina Women’s Day Breakfast, in observance of International Women’s Day, is an opportunity to thank and appreciate the Latina women in our community and provide them an opportunity to network and share information. Special thanks to Springfield Pharmacy for sponsoring this event.”

The breakfast will be held at the La Quinta Hotel in Springfield at 10:00 a.m.