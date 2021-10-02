HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Hundreds of runners paid their respects to the memory of Springfield District Court Judge William Boyle by participating in the first annual “Run Billy Run” 5K Road Race and one mile walk.

Judge William Boyle died from ALS in 2019. The William J. Boyle scholarship committee created the “Run Billy Run” to become an annual event at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke. Judge Boyle’s daughter Margaret Boyle is so proud that more than 400 men and women signed on for this tribute to her dad.

“It’s really an overwhelming thing to see all of these people here today. We have just been showered with love from all over the community,” Margaret said.

People of all ages, from all walks of life including Congressman Richard Neal of Springfield, all took part in this tribute that was presented by Springfield’s Student Prince Restaurant.