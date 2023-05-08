BRIMFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Brimfield Antique Fair, one of New England’s most anticipated events for finding unique and hidden gems, begins Tuesday.

The fair will be open from Tuesday to Sunday on Route 20 in Brimfield. The May fair is the busiest one of the year. Vendors and buyers travel from various locations around the world to attend the fair. The antique fair will also open July 11 through July 16 and September 5 through September 10 late this year.

Anyone driving through the town of Brimfield should also expect to take it slow along Route 20 due to the heavy foot traffic in town. On Tuesday morning, heavy traffic could already be noticed along the fairgrounds.

Western Massachusetts residents interested in heading to the antique show can get there by taking the Palmer or Sturbridge exits on the Mass Pike and follow Route 20 into Brimfield.