First Church of Ludlow holds food collection drive for families in need

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An example of a Springfield area community coming together Saturday during these difficult times.

Saturday’s food collection drive at first Church in Ludlow went well.

Neighbors filled up the food collection table.

It’s been more than twenty years since the church began assisting Indian Orchard’s Community Survival Center feeding families in need.

But the on-going Coronavirus pandemic has made the survival center’s mission more difficult.

Karen Robison of First Church of Ludlow told 22News, “With the Pandemic going on of course, we have not been able to get the donations we’ve had in the past, so we decided to have a co-drive, and we’ve had a lot of people coming through so far, people that love to support the survival center from our church, but many people from the community, which is great.”

The donated food will feed families in need in several Springfield neighborhoods along with families in Ludlow, Wilbraham and Hampden.