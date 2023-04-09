WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The sounds of a 25 person choir, pipe organ, and trumpeter could be heard at the First Congregational Church in Westfield’s Easter Sunday service.

The Rev. Paul Nesbit lead the service which honored the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“The Resurrection signifies new hope for all of us. It signifies new life and the opportunity to embrace new life, start again,” Said First Congregational Church Pastor Rev. Paul Nesbit.

Church goers who attended the Easter service were among the many people worldwide honoring this sacred day marking the end of Holy Week and the end of Lent.