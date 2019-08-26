First day back at school for Springfield students

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Summer break is officially over for kids in Springfield. Monday was the first day of school and the first day of that early alarm.

“I woke up so early at 7:00,” said Michelle Temba, a fifth-grader at Indian Orchard Elementary School.

For others, it was the first day seeing friends again after the summer break.

“I’m excited to meet my teacher and see all my friends again,” said Mya Pacheco-Roule, a third-grader at Indian Orchard Elementary School.

One mom said she was just as excited for the first day as her second-grader was.

“It’s an awesome day because he gets to come learn and we get a little break to be honest with you,” Asneth Gordon said.

But, one dad admitted he was a bit nervous letting go of his first grader.

“I’m just nervous, making sure she’s okay and she likes it,” said George Garcia.

Teachers told 22News they hope that the excitement students feel on the first day of school last all year long.

“It’s all about empowering our kids, inspiring them, and then caring for them,” STEM Middle Academy Principal Luis Martinez explained. “When the kids are energized, we get energized. So, we feed off each other’s energy.”

Superintendent Daniel Warwick added that “attendance matters.”

“They really have to be here, and be here on a regular basis. That’s a great lesson for life,” Warwick said.

Every day a student misses represents a gap in learning. Parents can help kids get to school by doing a few things at home, like picking out an outfit the night before, and making sure students eat a good breakfast.