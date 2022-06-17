SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday was a special day in the city of Springfield, as the community celebrated the first day of restaurant week.

This long standing tradition comes back after a two year hiatus to help people not only enjoy the amazing

restaurant scene in Springfield, but help invest in the local business community.

22News visited Mayor Sarno’s go to first stop for restaurant week, Family Pizzeria, to find out why this week

is important to the city.

“So I always bring a crowd here to support family pizza and as we go on to the rest of the week we try to pick off other places,” Mayor Domenic Sarno said, “The list of restaurants are tremendous whether it’s in the downtown area or neighborhood area, forest park, anything you want is right here in Springfield.”

In a statement sent to 22News; Ralphie and Yolanda Carrano, the owners of Family Pizzeria, said

they are honored and excited to be apart of restaurant week as they celebrate over 49 years

in Springfield.