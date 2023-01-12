SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first games of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic were underway this afternoon at Springfield College.

Basketball fans from all over came to the birthplace of the sport to watch some serious talent. Thursday’s games commenced with a tip off at 3 p.m. at the Blake Arena where Connecticut and Massachusetts schools faced off in the annual basketball showcase, now in its 21st year.

Greg Procino, the Vice President of Basketball Operations at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame told 22News, “This is a very unique partnership between Springfield College and the Basketball Hall of Fame. To have the games at the birthplace of basketball, but then expose the kids to the Hall of Fame, when they might not have any other opportunity to come to Springfield, because some of these players are from out of town from around the country. It’s an educational opportunity for some of these players.”

Procino says tickets are still available for Friday and Sunday. The tournament runs until January 16th.