WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first delivery of renewable propane in Massachusetts will be received with a ceremony at the NGL Supply Wholesale Springfield terminal in West Springfield on Tuesday.

NGL Supply Wholesale will become the first to own and operate a terminal in the Northeast that is dedicated to renewable propane, according to a news release from Energy for Everyone Propane. With this renewable propane, NGL Supply Wholesale will be able to provide Massachusetts the opportunity to improve air quality and reduce emissions in their communities.

What is renewable propane?

Renewable propane is a clean alternative energy source and is made from a variety of renewable feedstocks which creates ultra-low carbon properties.

This is a major step for Massachusetts in significantly reducing emissions and providing cleaner air to breathe. The ceremony will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at NGL Supply Wholesale Springfield Terminal on Union Street.

NGL Supply Wholesale delivers reliable supplies of natural gas liquids, such as propane and butane, sourced from 25 state-of-the-art proprietary terminals, dedicated pipeline systems, and refineries throughout the U.S.