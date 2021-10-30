First ever Chicopee Thriller 5K held Saturday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The weather was not ideal but that didn’t stop a Halloween themed 5K from happening in Chicopee.

Dozens participated in Chicopee’s first-ever Thriller 5K Saturday morning. The Chicopee Chamber of Commerce merged Halloween traditions with community spirit for the event.

Although it rained, some were determined to make a spooky presence while running through the center of downtown.

Julie Copoulos, Executive Director of the chamber, told 22News,”This is our first time doing the Chicopee 5K. We’re excited about it, we have a great turnout, everyone was dressing up in costume.”

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee, which provides a safe and fun place for kids to grow and thrive while delivering engaging programs focused on academics, health, and leadership.