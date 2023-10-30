SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A community center dedicated to serving low-income women in Springfield held a ribbon cutting to celebrate its opening in Springfield.

The O’Dell Women’s Center opened its doors on Monday and aims to help women through improving access to educational and career opportunities.

The center located at 45 Lyman Street was named after Connie O’Dell, a longtime Massachusetts resident and nurse, to honor her legacy of caring for others. This center will house free resources and support to help women transform their lives and lead to financial stability for themselves and their families. The center will do this by improving access to educational and career opportunities.

The founder of the center Keely Krantz says it’s important to help those in need of resources so that they can improve their lives, “Unfortunately women, low-income women face some unevenness in their opportunities not only that they face unique obstacles for example, lack of childcare, access to transportation, housing food insecurity. We are trying to help clear the path for women.”

Mayor Sarno states, “Yet another first for our Springfield. I am honored to attend and bring greetings at this special ribbon cutting and dedication ceremony to honor Constance ‘Connie’ O’Dell and our new O’Dell Women’s Center. This 10,000-square-foot facility will provide essential services and resources to support low-income women in securing the educational and career opportunities they need to succeed and gain financial independence. My administration is proud to welcome and support this great initiative.”