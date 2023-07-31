SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame is trying something new this year with a NBA 2K Tournament during the Enshrinement weekend.

The tournament will take place on Saturday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m. in the SLAM Lounge. A total of 32 spots are open to NBA 2K players of all skill levels. The tournament is free to enter and various prizes for winners are available.

Registration for the tournament is now available on the Hall of Fame website.

The Naismith Hall of Fame and 2K Sports are entering a multi-year licensing agreement that will put the Hall of Fame brand into the NBA2K My Team Challenge for August and into NBA 2K24 and NBA 2K25.

Along with the 2K Tournament, an autograph session with Artis Gilmore, Alonzo Mourning, Gary Payton, Sheryl Swoopes, and Bill Walton will be held at noon on August 12. The Enshrinement Ceremony will be held at Springfield Symphony Hall, beginning at 8:00 p.m. on August 12.

Class of 2023: