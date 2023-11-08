CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The vibrant and culturally rich Puerto Rican community in Chicopee is set to take center stage as the city proudly announces its inaugural Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration.

This event, marking Puerto Rican Heritage Month, will pay homage to the rich contributions and traditions of the Puerto Rican people. Scheduled for November 10th, from 4 to 8 p.m., the celebration will unfold at City Hall, situated at 17 Springfield Street.

Championing the unique heritage, culture, and history of Puerto Rico and its inhabitants, the celebration aims to offer an exhilarating and memorable experience for all attendees. It will feature an array of activities and performances that epitomize the wealth and diversity of Puerto Rican traditions.

The event’s program promises an evening filled with music, traditional dance performances, art exhibitions, cuisine, and more. It will serve as a dynamic platform for the local Puerto Rican community to share their profound cultural heritage with the broader community. The event is designed to foster understanding, appreciation, and unity among attendees.

Chloe Soto, the event organizer, expressed her excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to host the first Puerto Rican Heritage Celebration in Chicopee. This event will not only celebrate the vibrant Puerto Rican culture but also provide an opportunity for our community to come together and learn from one another.”

Mayor Vieau shared his aspirations for the event’s future, saying, “We hope that this celebration will be the first of many. We want to create an enduring legacy that showcases the strength, resilience, and vibrancy of Puerto Rican heritage.”

This celebratory event is free and welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to partake in the festivities. Chicopee extends an open invitation to everyone, encouraging them to immerse themselves in the captivating culture and warm hospitality of the Puerto Rican community.