SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Friday, Representative Orlando Ramos, in collaboration with M&T Bank and the Indian Orchard Citizens Council, along with Councilor Zadia, will be hosting the first-ever ‘Shark Tank’ event aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among school-aged children in Springfield.

The event, which will take place at Indian Orchard Elementary School located at 95 Milton Street, will feature local community judges and grand prizes in the form of gift cards provided by M&T Bank. Students participating in the Shark Tank event will have the opportunity to present their business ideas through demonstrations, poster boards, or presentations in an effort to impress the judges.

Rep. Orlando Ramos expressed his excitement about the Shark Tank program, stating, “This initiative will inspire all students to tap into their creativity and think outside the box, fostering innovative ideas that can solve future problems.”

The event aims to encourage young minds to explore their entrepreneurial potential and develop crucial skills such as critical thinking, problem-solving, and effective communication. By providing a platform for students to showcase their business ideas, the event seeks to empower them and instill confidence in their abilities.

The Shark Tank Entrepreneurship Event is set to be an exciting and educational experience for all involved. Students will have the chance to demonstrate their entrepreneurial prowess while gaining valuable feedback from experienced judges. With the support of M&T Bank and the Indian Orchard Citizens Council, this initiative aims to inspire and cultivate the next generation of business visionaries in Springfield.