SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Runways and realness, the first-ever Springfield Fashion Week commenced Tuesday, an exciting week-long event promising to captivate fashion enthusiasts, industry professionals, and trendsetters.

The event is a celebration of creativity, innovation, and artistic expression, offering a vibrant showcase of the region’s emerging and established designers, models, and fashion brands. Throughout the week, there will be a captivating lineup of runway shows, presentations, workshops, photoshoots, and curated experiences to spotlight the latest trends and designs.

Courtesy of Springfield Creative City Collective

The five-day extravaganza, taking place across Springfield, West Springfield, and Holyoke, boasts an impressive itinerary with 11 exciting events on the schedule. From haute couture to streetwear, the week-long event caters to diverse fashion tastes and preferences, promising a fresh and fun experience for all.

Featured designers hail locally from Springfield, as well as Worcester, Boston, Connecticut, and even New York City. Notable designers such as Klothes by K, AVADO, Sheldon Smith, Generational Drip, and Ragz 2 Riches are among those set to grace the runway with their unique collections.

Beyond the glitz and glamour, Springfield Fashion Week will also feature engaging panel discussions and workshops, led by regional experts. These discussions will delve into the business of fashion, merchandising, the impact of fashion on local economies, and sustainability, offering valuable insights for industry professionals and aspiring fashion entrepreneurs.

Adding to the excitement, the event organizers have curated the “PROVEN” pop-up shop, located at 813 State Street in Springfield. Under the leadership of EDJ Marketing owner, Jennifer Godin and Team Better Block, the store will showcase exclusive pieces and merchandise from the participating designers, all sourced from local artists. “PROVEN” will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. during Fashion Week.

Courtesy of Springfield Creative City Collective

The First Annual Springfield Fashion Week is a collaborative effort, brought to life by Springfield arts and culture organizations, creative entrepreneurs, and fashion industry professionals. The event idea was initiated by Joron Stimage-Norwood, Owner of Bartell and Company, who secured a Springfield Creative City Collective For the Love of Springfield Grant Award to organize the series of events.

Springfield Fashion Week is not just a fashion show; it is a celebration of the city’s unique fashion scene and an opportunity to uplift and recognize local talent. The cross-regional effort has garnered strong support from arts and culture executives, creative entrepreneurs, and elected officials, who are enthusiastic about its community-centered foundation.

State Representative Bud Williams expressed his support for the event, recognizing its potential to elevate Springfield’s profile in the fashion world, attracting visitors, and boosting the city’s creative economy.

The Springfield Fashion Week Strategic Planning Team, including organizations like Springfield Creative City Collective, Mason Square Transformative Development Initiative, EDJ Marketing, and Team Better Block, has worked tirelessly to make this event a reality. Their commitment to uplifting local artists, supporting entrepreneurs, and fostering growth in Springfield’s creative industries is evident in the diverse and exciting program.

Fashion enthusiasts and those eager to experience the best of regional creativity should not miss this celebration. Springfield Fashion Week promises a week of style, innovation, and inspiration, and is set to become a prominent annual fixture on the city’s cultural calendar.