First ever Valley Grows Day held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five local organizations hosted the first-ever Valley Grows Day on Thursday.

Built in an urban city, Springfield’s ‘Gardening the Community’ has joined the agricultural collaborative to support the local food and farming economy in the Pioneer Valley.

Valley Grows Day is a whole new day of giving, helping local farms and people in need in the area. Their mission is to help people get access to wholesome, natural food.

GTC’s farm store manager told 22News, they’re calling on the neighborhood to help offset what they call, a “systematic issue” in the current food system.

“The thought is you can’t grow in an urban city, ‘you just can’t,” said Isshiah Stone. “And we’re showing that that’s not the case * growing food here and selling it to them, and them having it and saying, ‘Wow, this is better than stuff that comes from the grocery store.’”

Valley Grows Day comes after two local community farm non-profits, Just Roots and Grow Food Northampton, lost funding for Valley Gives Day, which ended after the 2018 campaign.

Valley Grows hopes to collect more than $50,000 by the end of the day.

