CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – 22News wants to send our appreciation to a little boy who made us smile during this time.

Owen, a first grader in Montague made this sign.

He was given a school assignment to make a sign thanking someone who has been important to him during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He asked his mom he could make his sign for 22News and we are very happy he did.

Thank you Owen, for watching!