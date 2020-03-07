First Hispanic woman sergeant appointed at Springfield Police Dept.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department pinned the Department’s newest lieutenants and sergeants, while simultaneously making history.

Springfield Police promoted the department’s first Hispanic female sergeant on Friday. Sergeant Naomi Reyes is a Springfield native who joined the department in 2011. She has worked in the narcotics bureau, squad and most recently as a student resource officer.

Before joining the department, she served in the military for 15 years. She was a staff sergeant in the Army and a technical supervisor for the 104th Fighter Wing in the Air National Guard.

Sgt. Reyes told 22News that making this rank has been a goal of hers since she started, however, she never thought she would be the first Hispanic female to make the rank.

Six other officers were promoted, two to the rank of lieutenant and four others to the rank of sergeant. All seven officers combined have served the city of Springfield for more than 136 years.