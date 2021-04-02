First indoor wedding held in over a year at Log Cabin

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Log Cabin Banquet and Meetinghouse will host its first indoor event this Saturday since having to close and cancel events due to the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

On Easter weekend, Log Cabin in Holyoke will host its first wedding of the year. Weddings will look a lot different this year than in years past, but many are looking forward to much-needed celebrations.

According to the Log Cabin, they have not held an indoor event since Saturday March 14, 2020 and had to close their doors on March 15. On Saturday, April 3, the facility will re-open and host its first indoor wedding reception.

Log Cabin has been preparing to open its door Saturday to welcome the bride and groom, Angelique and Ryan Bettencourt. The tables are set up 6 feet apart with 6 people per table and decorated with table cloths, centerpieces as wells as the table numbers. State guidance restricts pre-setting any dishware/flatware or condiments.

Courtesy of Log Cabin

Courtesy of Log Cabin

“It has been a long year. We are all very excited to get back to doing what we love, and creating special days and special memories for our amazing clients,” Owner of the Log Cabin, Peter Rosskothen stated.

Massachusetts phase 4 step 1 reopening plan began on March 22 that allows a maximum of 100 guests at indoor events. Dance floors will be allowed at weddings and other events only.