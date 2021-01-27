First mass COVID-19 vaccination site in Springfield area opens in two days

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Preparations are underway at the Eastfield Mall to open as the area’s first mass vaccination site.

You are now able to book an appointment to get your vaccine at the Eastfield Mall but with limited space, it’s expected to fill up quickly. The former Macy’s inside the mall is the location of the vaccination site which opens in just two days.

The space has been cleaned and sanitized, and work continues on getting tables and staff ready to go for Friday.

The COVID-19 testing site outside of the mall will remain open along with the vaccination site. AMR, the company which conducts the tests says keeping the testing site open is critical.

Springfield: Eastfield Mall

Eligible Populations Statewide

1655 Boston Rd, Springfield, MA 01129

Site Type: Indoor

Instructions at site: Parking can be found on the north end of the mall complex. Both entry and exit can be found on the north end of the facility (Macy’s). Ramp accessibility is available. Additional accommodations for entry and exit are available.

Days of week open: Daily

The mall has started taking appointments for Phase 2 which is expected to begin February 1.