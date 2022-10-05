SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield City Council President Jesse Lederman convened the first meeting of the City Council Committee of the Whole to oversee the implementation of the Springfield Board of Police Commissioners.

The meeting was also meant to oversee the Consent Decree ordered by the US Department of Justice. Councilor Lederman told 22News these meetings will be held on a quarterly basis.

He added that these meetings will give opportunity for both residents and police officers to receive consistent updates on reforms decided by the board as well as give city councilors opportunity to address questions from the community.

“The creation of the Springfield Board of Commissioners is about creating a fair, transparent and professional police board that both residents of the city of Springfield and members of the Springfield Police Department can rely on to be consistent, to be fair and to execute justice–we believe these hearings are important to make sure that board has the resources that it needs to be successful,” said Councilor Lederman.

22News contacted Mayor Sarno’s office about Wednesday night’s meeting, and he said, “Police Superintendent Cheryl Clapprood, City Solicitor Judge John Payne and I continue to work hand in hand with the Department of Justice team to implement initiatives and reforms that carry out our responsibilities to provide the delicate balance of public safety to all our residents and businesses, as well as cop accountability, through our Board of Police Commissioners.”