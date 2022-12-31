HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – For the first time in three years, the Holyoke Heritage State Park hosted first night junior.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations were on hold until this year. First Night Junior is a daytime New Year’s celebration for children to commemorate the new year. The board of director for the Holyoke merry-go-round telling 22News that more than 600 tickets were sold as of Saturday morning. Festivities were held at the Holyoke Heritage State Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“The weather is cooperating. We’re just having a good time and bringing in the new year the right way for families,” said Joe McGiverin, on the board of directors for the Friends of the Holyoke merry-go-round.

One attendee said, “We come here every year and this is his first time experiencing and making memories.”

There were unlimited rides on the merry go round, access to the visitors center where families could hold live animals, as well as live entertainment and activities at the children’s museum. At 12:50pm there was a ball dropping to signify the changing of the new year for all families’ to celebrate.