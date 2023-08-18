WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Fair season has arrived in western Massachusetts! Many spending their Friday night kicking off day one of the Westfield Fair!

Every summer, the fair is a much anticpated event in the community. People gather from near and far to take in the sights, sounds, and tastes of the fair. From livestock and agriculture exhibits to carnival rides to some delicious treats, the fair is a time for people of all ages to come together and enjoy the fesivities.

“It’s a real family fair here, expressed Sheila Phelon, Westfield Fair president. “We’ve been coming here for our whole lives, we just like to keep it going.”

“It’s been nice to get out, see everyone, eat some food, watch the truck pulls,” adds Andrew Delusa of Westfield.

The fair runs through Sunday! Attractions happening this weekend include the ‘Lucky E Rodeo’ and antique tractor pulls. The longstanding fair is expected to draw in nearly 8,000 visitors, in its 95th year.