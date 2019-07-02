First recreational marijuana shop in Hampden County to open Friday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – You can currently buy recreational marijuana in every county in western Massachusetts except one, but that will soon change.

Mass Alternative Care in Chicopee will become Hampden County’s first recreational marijuana shop when they begin adult use sales on Friday.

The facility on East Main Street has been operating as a medical marijuana dispensary since last September.

Mass Alternative Care will be the ninth recreational pot shop to open in western Massachusetts.

The shop’s General Manager Kevin Collins told 22News he thinks adult use sales will do well in Hampden County.

“We really like Chicopee being the crossroads of New England. We were thrilled that this location falls right between I-291 and the Mass Pike so we’re looking forward to and are thrilled to work with the city,” Collins said.

Local residents told 22News the marijuana shops have been a nice boost to the economy.

“As long as they keep it to a limit, I don’t think they’ll have too many. I think it’s good for the economy it’ll work out,” Chicopee resident Bobby Carrol said.

With pot shops already open in every other county in western Massachusetts Collins told 22News competition is good for the business.

“What that does for the patients and customers is a good thing,” he said. “It provides access to a diverse product line and over time it will bring down prices.”

Mass Alternative Care has also submitted an application to open a retail store in Amherst.

Adult use sales will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.