WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield Police Department is informing residents to not be alarmed if they see a large amount officers and firefighters at the Cowing School this week.

Beginning on Monday, first responders from across the state will be attending training at the Cowing Elementary School on Park Street. This five-day course is hosted by the Western Region Homeland Security Advisory Council (WRHSAC) and will train first responders on active shooter and hostile events.

West Springfield residents may see a large amount of police and fire members on the school grounds through Friday. West Springfield Police say there is no threat to the public.