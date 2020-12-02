First Responders and Military honored at Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Active military, firefighters, law enforcement, and emergency medical technicians will have free car admission to Bright Nights in Forest Park on Wednesday between 4:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.
The entrance will be lined with American flags sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation. According to a news release sent to 22News, visitors will be greeted by the following:
- Major General Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General for the Massachusetts National Guard
- Colonel William T. Bladen, Wing Commander for the 104th Fighter Wing
- Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno
- Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood
- Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi
- Lieutenant John Provost
- Trooper Ryan Clapprood from the Massachusetts State Police
- Representatives from American Medical Response
- Members of the Springfield Veterans Activities Committee will be there to offer assistance
“It is a special night,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “Soldiers, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and their families, all deserve some holiday cheer for the sacrifices they make throughout the year.”
Bright Nights at Forest Park have been celebrating the holidays for over 20 years. The lights will continue through Wednesday, January 6.