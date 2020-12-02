First Responders and Military honored at Bright Nights

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Active military, firefighters, law enforcement, and emergency medical technicians will have free car admission to Bright Nights in Forest Park on Wednesday between 4:45 p.m. – 8:45 p.m.

The entrance will be lined with American flags sponsored by NiSource Charitable Foundation. According to a news release sent to 22News, visitors will be greeted by the following:

Major General Gary Keefe, The Adjutant General for the Massachusetts National Guard

Colonel William T. Bladen, Wing Commander for the 104 th Fighter Wing

Fighter Wing Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno

Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood

Fire Commissioner B. J. Calvi

Lieutenant John Provost

Trooper Ryan Clapprood from the Massachusetts State Police

Representatives from American Medical Response

Members of the Springfield Veterans Activities Committee will be there to offer assistance

“It is a special night,” said Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt. “Soldiers, police officers, firefighters, emergency medical services personnel, and their families, all deserve some holiday cheer for the sacrifices they make throughout the year.”

Bright Nights at Forest Park have been celebrating the holidays for over 20 years. The lights will continue through Wednesday, January 6.