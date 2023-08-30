SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of AMR Springfield were sent down to Florida to help with hurricane relief efforts.

A local contingent of EMTs will support emergency services in the aftermath of Idalia representing Springfield and western Massachusetts. They’ll be working under FEMA and local EMS agencies to bring ambulances and additional medical supplies to those in need.

“We have been monitoring the progress and development of this storm, and all forecasts are predicting that it will develop into a category three hurricane before making landfall,” said Nick Loporcaro, chief executive officer for AMR parent company, Global Medical Response. “GMR teams and partnering EMS agencies from across the country are mobilizing in preparation for this storm to make landfall in Florida early Wednesday morning.”

“Our teams will remain in Florida and activated for as long as the state and FEMA request our assistance,” said Ted Van Horne, chief operating officer for Global Medical Response.” We are proud to once again be able to assist the communities of Florida.”