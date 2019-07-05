First round of recreational marijuana shop selections announced for Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The first round of recreational marijuana shop selections have been announced for Springfield.

In a news release sent to 22News late Friday afternoon, Mayor Domenic Sarno said he selected the following four entities to move forward this first round:

INSA: 122 West Columbus Avenue

Holistic Industries: 1300 Boston Road

6 Bricks LLC: 250 Albany Street

311 Page Boulevard LLC: 311 Page Boulevard

“I will now start negotiations with each of these entities on a Host Community Agreement to then be sent to our City Council for their review and approval. If and when approved, it will then go to the State Cannabis Commission for even more vetting, especially on finances for their approval or disapproval.” Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayor

The four entities were selected based on a review committee’s recommendation, which considered criteria including traffic congestion, public safety, financial wherewithal, non-adverse effects to neighborhoods and business district areas, proper land use issues, geographical issues and the city’s sensitivity on diversity.