First-round selections announced for recreational marijuana shop in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The City of Springfield is one step closer to getting it’s first recreational marijuana shop.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced he has selected 4 locations to move forward to the first round of the selection process.

The four locations are Insa on West Columbus Ave, Holistic Industries on Boston Rd, 6 Bricks LLC on Albany St, and 311 Page Bvld LLC.

At this point in the process, the city will negotiate with the chosen locations on a host community agreement.

The agreement will then be sent to the City Council for their review and approval.

If approved, it will go to the State Cannabis Commission for review.

The 4 shops were chosen based off of criteria like traffic congestion and public safety.

There were 27 applicants in total vying for the four spots.