First-time homebuyer’s continue to face challenges in post-pandemic market

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – First-time buyers are being pushed out of the market and competition is only getting worse.

To help with that challenge, The Maggi Realty Group held a seminar at Vanished Valley Brewing Company in Ludlow Wednesday evening. The purpose was to educate buyers on how to prepare themselves for the market.

Jocelyn Maggi, regional sales manager at Century 21 North East told 22News, “The biggest thing is really to get your pre-approval first, because homes are moving so quickly that basically, they’re going over the weekends, so my biggest recommendation is to make sure you speak to a well-qualified lender and get that pre-approval first.”

Buyers should also look at writing letters to the seller and offering large down payments to help stand out.

