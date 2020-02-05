First week of American Heart Health Month

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Many saw Tuesday’s warmer than average temperature as an opportunity to spend time outdoors.

These unusually warm temps also happen to fall during the first week of American Heart Month, a time when health experts encourage you to take control of your health. To keep your heart and blood vessels healthy, the CDC recommends staying physically active.

Adults should be getting 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity per week but, only one in five adults meets these guidelines. 22News spoke with one person who incorporates staying active while catching up with friends.

Holyoke resident Tanner Barkyoumb told 22News, “Usually me and my friends will come down to Community Field and play football or frisbee, whatever works, we all just like to hang out and have some fun.”

Health experts say you can get in your 150 minutes of exercise a week by breaking it up over a span of five days, for 30 minutes each day.

Walking fast, riding a bike and even pushing a lawnmower all fall within the requirements for moderate physical activity.