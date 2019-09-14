First weekend of The Big E underway

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Big E first weekend excitement is in the air!

Although the weather didn’t look too great spirits were still high for fair attendees at The Big E for the first weekend.

Thousands of people from all over New England come for the multi-week event that features fried fair food, animals, rides and much more.

22News spoke with one family from Connecticut who says the possible rain doesn’t scare them.

“It’s gonna happen, it’ll happen. We came prepared, decked out it’ll happen,” said Nicole Stone.

Many were stopping by the petting zoo which featured some exotic animals such as camels.

Security told 22News, that while the crowd is big Saturday they’re expecting an even bigger crowd next weekend when the weather looks a little better.