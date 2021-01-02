First winter farmers market held Saturday

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – With the success of many farmers markets during the summer season, winter farmers markets have been catching on in western Massachusetts.

22News looked in on the first winter farmers market of the year at the Holyoke War Memorial building on Saturday. Farmers from Deerfield, Shelburne and Granby displayed what they have been growing this season.

According to Charlie Henzel, the manager for the Holyoke Farmers Market, support from the community is extremely important to the farmers.

“Anything the farmers can get from this farmers market, that’s incredible. They’re supporting their families, supporting the farms, helping them continue to grow for the valley,” Henzel said.

The winter farmers market at the Holyoke War Memorial Building is held on the first and third Saturday of the month, January through March 20.