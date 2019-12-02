First winter storm of season keeping snow plow businesses busy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Snowstorms are always a huge help for local plowing businesses.

Plow companies all across western Massachusetts have been working non-stop since Sunday afternoon clearing snow for residences and businesses.

Edwin Perez runs his own landscaping and snow plowing business in Springfield. He was excited to see such a big snowstorm so early in December.

“The business is great especially at this time of the season,” Perez said. “This is when you make the make the most money. Its great to have a big snowstorm on December 1st. I wasn’t expecting it and I still have 27 more customers to go.”

Perez said he’s plowed more than 30 homes and expects to have more calls Monday night.