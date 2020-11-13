First woman of color to be sworn in as district judge in western Massachusetts Nov. 25

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield District Court assistant clerk has become the first woman of color to be appointed as a district judge in western Massachusetts.

Danielle Williams was nominated by Governor Charlie Baker for this new role and was accepted by a unanimous vote in late October. Williams has worked locally for many years dating back to 2003.

She told 22News about the importance of having diversity in role of Justice.

Danielle Williams told 22News “To be a person who can give people that access to justice and the opportunity to be heard and it’s wonderful to have people see individuals who look a little bit like them in the courthouse so I’m really honored and humbled by the opportunity and responsibility.”

Williams will be officially sworn in on November 25.