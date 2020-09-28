First year students began returning to Ludlow Public Schools Monday

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Ludlow schools began sending some of their students back to the classroom Monday morning as part of their newly adapted hybrid model.

Ludlow parent Pedro Leandro told 22News his two kids couldn’t wait to physically go back to school, “It’s been such a long time at home without seeing other kids playing, plus I can’t afford to stay home with the kids for home schooling.”

Ludlow Schools Superintendent Todd Gazda told 22News students who are transitioning into a new school were the first to start in person learning Monday morning. First year students at East Street, Veterans Park and Chapin Street Elementary schools as well as first year students at Baird Middle School and Ludlow High School all went back to the classroom Monday. First year students included Grades 1, 2, 4, 6 and 9.

Students in the remaining Grades 3,5,7,8 and 10 through 12 will be started in person learning next week.

“That allows us to not only get the students used to the new procedures we’re doing in respect to health and safety but those are the students who are new to the buildings as well. It gives them time to get used to staff and just the physical layout of the building and how things are going to operate,” said Gazda.

He also added that students will be going back in two cohorts. Cohort A will be learning in person on Monday and Tuesday. Cohort B will be in the classroom Thursday and Friday.