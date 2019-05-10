Fishermen spotted near Chicopee River as shad season begins

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Spring is shad season and right now they’re making their way up from the Atlantic Ocean to many area rivers to spawn.

Along the Chicopee River, you can find a lot of people fishing.

“Yeah usually they start running the last week of April over here and continue to June,” Michael Adamczyk told 22News. When asked if he had any luck catching shad, he said “a little bit. [I’m] getting a bit on the old side, getting tougher to get up this hill, but I’m doing okay.”

Some people were having a little better luck catching the fish. Some of the fishermen told 22News that they do eat the fish, but shad is a very rich fish and has a lot of bones in it.

The Holyoke Shad Derby begins this weekend and for more information, you can visit Holyoke Gas & Electric’s Shad Derby webpage.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.