Fishing becoming more popular during coronavirus pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With the holiday weekend and summer in full swing, more people are spending their time at state parks and beaches.

Covid-19 restrictions have halted many recreational summer plans but residents are still finding enjoyment in activities like fishing.

22News spoke to a life-long fisherman in Forest Park Sunday about why getting outside is especially important this year.

“People are sick of sitting in their homes, I don’t blame them, I don’t see anybody breaking any big rules or doing anything crazy,” Jacob Rourke said. “I mean it’s kid of social distancing on the water, I mean there’s plenty of room. So I’m not letting fishing season get ruined on me.”

Since the start of the pandemic, outdoor recreation organizations have seen a rise in activities such as fishing, hunting, and boating.