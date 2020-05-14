Fishway at Holyoke Dam still operating but closed to public

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – This time of year many species of fish are making their journey from the Atlantic Ocean up the Connecticut River.

The Robert E. Barrett Fishway allows migrating fish to make it over the Holyoke Dam but due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the fishways is closed to the public for the season.

However, according to Caleb Slater, the Chief of Hatcheries of the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife, all fishways on the Connecticut River and the Westfield River are operating.

Holyoke has been operating for several weeks and has lifted over 18,000 shad already. At many facilities, instead of people counting the fish as they go by, video surveillance will be used to monitor the fish passage. The videos will be analyzed and the fish will be counted later.

The shad derby that usually takes place this time of year has been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.