Fiskdale man arrested after allegedly leading State Police on pursuit in Palmer

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – A Fiskdale man is in police custody after allegedly leading state troopers on a short chase on I-90 in Palmer early Thursday evening.

State Police spokesman David Procopio told 22News troopers arrested 38-year-old Ryan Hamilton after he failed to stop following a traffic violation on the MassPike on-ramp in Palmer around 4:30 p.m.

Procopio said Hamilton led state troopers on a short chase before stopping. A photo sent to our newsroom shows at least five State Police cruisers surrounding the vehicle when it stopped.

Hamilton was arrested without incident and taken into custody without incident. The charges he’s facing