Fit Lab in West Springfield preparing to reopen during phase 3

Hampden County

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Although gyms aren’t allowed to open until phase 3 of the re-opening plan, one local gym is already starting it’s preparation to re-open.

Fit lab in West Springfield has changed its entire gym around to meet CDC guidelines. The hit bootcamp style gym will now only allow eight people in a class instead of 20. Plus people will have to stay in their own 6 feet area with their own weights and cleaning supply.

“So each member will be wiping down their weights at the end of the workout before they leave and then I have my steamer and all of my cleaners that I will go around in between each class and to make sure I sanitize everything,” Tim Donahue, owner of Fitlab, told 22News.

In addition, Fitlab will only allow people to enter through a sliding glass door and people will wait for their class to start in their cars.

