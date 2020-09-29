Five arrested for trafficking heroin, more than 94,000 bags seized

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Hampden County District Attorney’s office announced a major drug bust, seizing over 94,000 bags of heroin in and around Springfield by multiple state and local authorities.

Arrested late Monday night were 40-year-old Miguel Martinez Pinto of Springfield, 24-year-old David Vazquez-Roman of Springfield, 58-year-old Natividad Pagan of Chicopee, 52-year-old Carlos Leon of Springfield, and 41-year-old Santiago Ruiz of Springfield.

The arrests and seizures come after a months-long investigation into large scale heroin trafficking in the area. In total, 94,274 bags of heroin, $120,000 and three firearms were seized.

The suspects are being arraigned in the Springfield and Holyoke district courts.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni stated, “This is a very significant heroin seizure and dismantling this trafficking organization is a positive development for public safety in the greater Springfield area. My office will now focus on a swift and effective prosecution of these offenders who sought to profit from the pain and devastation of addiction.”

Officers from the Massachusetts State Police’s Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET), Homeland Security Investigations (HSI-Springfield, along with the detectives from the Springfield, Holyoke, and Westfield Police Departments and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the investigations.