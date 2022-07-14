HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – Five Below is officially open in the Holyoke Mall and is hosting a grand opening on Friday.

The new store is located on the upper level near JCPenney at the Holyoke Mall. According to the news release sent to 22News by the Holyoke Mall spokesperson Ruth-Ann Hastings, guests will receive a free Five Below tumbler with any purchase, while supplies last.

A kid-themed trivia will also take place Friday for customers to have a chance to win prizes beginning at 11 a.m.

Five Below has over 1,100 stores in 40 states; targeting teens, tweens, and beyond for a scavenger hunt-style shopping experience. In Massachusetts, Five Below is currently in Holyoke, Chicopee, West Springfield, and Westfield.