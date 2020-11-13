Five Connecticut suspects arrested for stolen vehicle charges in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The West Springfield police arrested five individuals and charged each with receiving a stolen motor vehicle among other charges Friday morning.

According to the West Springfield Police Department, at around 2:00 a.m. Friday an officer watched a SUV traveling West make an illegal U-turn at the intersection of Westfield Street and Meadowbrook Ave. The officer found this suspicious because it seemed the driver was attempting to avoid passing the parked cruiser at the intersection of Poplar Ave and Westfield Street.

The officer followed the SUV now traveling east at a high rate of speed and attempted to pull the SUV over. The driver refused to stop and moving from lane to lane to pass other vehicles on Westfield Street. The SUV, now traveling on Park Street, lost control at the Route 5 South on-ramp and hit a curb causing the left-front wheel to fall off and the SUV came to a stop.

Three of the passengers took off jumping the guardrail and running towards Main Street, they were quickly arrested without incident. Two people still inside the vehicle identified as Nathaniel Rodriguez, the driver, and Kelvin Robinson as a passenger were arrested without incident.

The records search from the Toyota Highlander was reported stolen from Niantic, Connecticut. Police searched the vehicle and found a purse that was reported stolen in Ludlow and eight cell-phone.

Police are continuing to investigate any links the individuals may have with other recent thefts in the area. Residents are asked to contact the WSPD Detective Bureau at 413-263-3210 with any information on car break-ins and theft.

The following information is the individuals arrested and their charges:

Nathaniel Rodriguez (18) from Hartford

Receiving Stolen Property + $1,200

Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Fail to Stop for Police

Improper Turn

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

Kelvin Robinson (20) from Windsor

Receiving Stolen Property + $1,200

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

Raynor Blanton (18) from Hartford

Receiving Stolen Property + $1,200

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

Juvenile (17) from New Britian

Receiving Stolen Property + $1,200

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

Juvenile (17) from Hartford, CT

Receiving Stolen Property + $1,200

Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle

The two juveniles were booked and brought to Youth Detention facilities and the three adult men were booked and brought to Springfield District Court for their arraignment Friday morning.