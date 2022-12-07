CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – There are five days left for our annual toys for tots campaign and while the donations are filling our lobby, we still need more toys!

The marines were here today to pick up some of the hundreds of toys that we’ve already collected since our drive began.

They were able to fill a box truck and a van. But despite the large number of toys that have already come into our building, thousands more are needed to fulfill all the requests.

The marines are specially looking for toys that fit certain age groups: infants to age 2, ages 5-6, and 9-13. And there is still plenty of time to donate, head to our website to learn more.


