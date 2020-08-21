Five new Springfield firefighters to be sworn in Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five new firefighters will be sworn into the Springfield Fire Department Friday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno and Fire Commissioner BJ Calvi will hold the swearing-in ceremony at the Raymond M. Sullivan Public Safety Complex on 1212 Carew Street at 10:30 a.m. There will also be a promotional badge pinning ceremony for a Deputy Chief. The following firefighters will be sworn in:

Jason Chenier

Chad Furneli

Andre Gonzalez

Anthony Hiler

Emanuel Williams

“My congratulations and thanks to our brave and dedicated Springfield Fire Department personnel and their families. On behalf of the residents of our great city, we thank you for your continued efforts in keeping our community safe and we truly appreciate your service to our Springfield. Godspeed,” Mayor Sarno said in a news release sent to 22News.

Commissioner Calvi states, “Congratulations to all of our newest recruits. On behalf of the Springfield Fire Department, we are all looking forward to working together on behalf of our residents. All of our new recruits have a bright future with our SFD and I wish to congratulate all of them and their families. Job well done.”