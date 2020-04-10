5 new veteran deaths reported at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Thursday, 32 total

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Five more veteran residents at the Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke have passed away, bringing the death toll to 32 Thursday night, according to the state Health and Human Services office.

According to HHS, out of the 32 veteran residents who died, 28 tested positive for COVID-19 and four tested negative. The death toll was 27 Wednesday evening.

As of Thursday, 69 veteran residents have tested positive for the virus and 126 have tested negative.

Sixty-eight staffers have also tested positive for COVID-19 and 210 tested negative, according to HHS.

A total of 46 residents have been transferred to another facility and 91 remain on site, the state reported on Wednesday.