Five people forced out by Springfield apartment building fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people were forced from their homes after a fire at an apartment building in Springfield’s lower Forest Park neighborhood Thursday morning.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News they were called to 34 Belmont Avenue at around 3:30 A.M. due to a fire in a fourth floor apartment.

Six apartments received what Piemonte called “excessive water damage” in the firefighting effort. A total of five tenants won’t be allowed to return home for now, and they are being helped by the Red Cross.

No injuries were reported, and the Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is looking into the cause of the fire.