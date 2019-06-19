Live Now
Five people taken to hospital after multiple cars crashed in Springfield

Hampden County
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Five people, including two children, were taken to the hospital after multiple cars crashed on Page Boulevard Tuesday afternoon. 

Springfield Police were called to Page Blvd. and Robbins Road for a four-car accident around 12:15 p.m. A driver coming off of I-291 Exit 5B had attempted to make an illegal u-turn onto Page Blvd., causing another car to rollover. 

According to police, the driver in the car that rolled over was wearing a seatbelt, which likely prevented her from being thrown from the vehicle. 

No serious injuries were reported.  

The five people involved in the accident were taken to Baystate Medical Center. 

